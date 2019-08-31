Police denounce riot attempts

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 31 - The General Command of the National Police denounced Friday the intention of some individuals who intend to organize, on Saturday (31), riot and acts of vandalism, to disturb public order and tranquility in some provinces of the country.,

In a statement, the corporation informs that the actions are being perpetrated by people already identified and oriented by citizens abroad, aiming to block the political and economic reforms of the Government.

The police ensure that they are alert and will not allow incitement to violence and acts of vandalism, warning the population to refrain from participating in these actions.

The corporation encourages citizens to maintain civility and respect for legality and public property, underlining that it will take appropriate measures and hold civil and criminal responsibility for the mentors of such acts.

The threat of demonstrations comes as the Angolan executive carries out a broad program of political and economic reform to broaden the tax base, diversify the economy, improve the business environment and boost employment.

In parallel, a strategy to combat corruption, impunity, nepotism and money laundering is under way across the country, which has already resulted in hundreds of investigations and prosecutions against high profile figures and public servants.

The fight against corruption is one of the main measures contained in the ruling MPLA Government Program, which came out from 2017 General Elections.

