New Brunswick leads Atlantic Canada for propane-fuelled school buses

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixteen propane-fuelled school buses ordered by the Province of New Brunswick will be ready to move students on the first day of school, saving the province money, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a better ride for students and drivers. This is a first for Atlantic Canada.



“We are very pleased with the New Brunswick government’s decision to use propane to transport their students,” said CPA President & CEO Nathalie St-Pierre. “We are seeing an increasing number of schools using propane for transport because the results support the science: compared to diesel buses, propane school buses emit lower GHGs, 98 per cent fewer harmful emissions, are better for student health and help schools save significant costs.”

In the New Brunswick government’s news release on the buses, New school buses expected to reduce expenditures and emissions , Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver outlined the benefits the propane buses will have on the environment and cost savings.

“In the classroom, students are learning about how important it is to protect our environment,” said Minister Cardy. “With this pilot project, we are demonstrating to New Brunswickers how we can use innovative tools to help reduce greenhouse gases while producing savings.”

“The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to seek ways to be more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint. This includes the management of the government’s vehicle fleet,” said Minister Oliver. “We are pleased to be moving forward with this pilot project which promotes the use of a cleaner fuel.”

The propane buses will be in service throughout the Moncton and Dieppe region for the first year for monitoring purposes.

Superior Propane was awarded the contract to supply the propane for the buses. “Schools and government are seeing the benefits of propane for cleaner, quieter student transportation while reducing maintenance and operating requirements for their school buses," says Superior Propane Vice President of Sales Rick Carron. “Superior Propane is growing its network of cardlock fuelling stations across the Atlantic region including Dieppe, Moncton and Bathurst in New Brunswick to support the growth of clean, safe auto propane.”

This announcement follows the trend being seen across Canada with school districts adopting low-emission propane buses for proven safety, reduced emissions and better savings. School bus operators like the Regina Catholic School division in Saskatchewan, Brandon School Division in Manitoba, the Southland School District in Alberta and Hammond Transportation in Ontario have made propane their fuel of choice to transport students.

The Canadian Propane Association has been working with the New-Brunswick government procurement team over the past few years, providing information about the advantages of propane-fuelled school buses and how they can be an ideal low-cost, low-emission solution for school boards.

