Secretary Perry Briefed on Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This morning, Secretary Perry was briefed by Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes, Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response Karen S. Evans, and other senior DOE officials about emergency preparedness underway for Hurricane Dorian.

In preparation, the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Emergency Response Organization has been activated and will remain active through the response. Responders have been deployed to FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center in Washington, DC, FEMA’s Response Coordination Center in Atlanta, Georgia and Florida State Emergency Operation Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

DOE remains in regular contact with FEMA and industry partners to discuss preparations and will continue to post Situation Reports on our Hurricane Hub. Utilities have also activated their emergency plans and mutual assistance networks and are gathering resources to prepare for potential impacts.

In addition, DOE has participated in Energy Subsector Coordinating Council calls throughout the week and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the event.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-494