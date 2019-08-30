Verizon Response: unlimited call, text, and data for customers in Dorian's Path

/EIN News/ -- For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in the path of Hurricane Dorian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 9/2 - 9/9

Verizon retail stores remain open to assist customers and provide free phone charging to those in the community

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7/365 to coordinate with first responders

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers in the path of Hurricane Dorian, beginning Monday, September 2 through September 9, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to all postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

In addition, our Verizon Response team is available 24/7/365 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers. Anyone looking to charge their devices can stop by any of our corporate store locations. You can find the nearest one by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. Customers looking to support the Florida Disaster Relief Fund can text DISASTER ($10) or DISASTER ($25) and $10 or $25 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill.

“Floridians are in our thoughts as they get ready for Dorian to make landfall,” said John Granby, Verizon Consumer Group South Area President. “We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm.”

