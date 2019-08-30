Sunwing celebrates Back to Pool time with savings on select tropical getaways

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the kids going back to school, it’s time for the adults to go back to the pool! Until September 6, 2019, Sunwing is offering savings of up to 30% at select adults only resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America with their Back to Pool Sale. Whether sun-seekers are planning a romantic getaway or a fun-filled vacation with friends, they will want to book now to secure their stay before deals disappear faster than burgers at a Labour Day BBQ!



In addition to these amazing savings, Canadians can book with confidence with Sunwing’s Price Drop Guarantee* and reduced deposits of just $50 per person. Plus, vacationers who book at a top-rated adult resort, top-rated family resort or top-rated luxury resort during the promotion for travel between December 18, 2019 and April 30, 2020 can choose from one of three complimentary perks: a $50 per person Sunwing Experiences excursion credit, advanced seat selection OR private round-trip transfers**.

For the ultimate adults only getaway, sun-seekers can choose to stay at top-rated luxury resort Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort and Spa . Located on the pristine shores of Riviera Maya , this adults only luxury resort offers a serene spa with pampering treatments, spacious suites with lavish amenities and access to two other resorts in the complex.

Another popular resort included in the promotion is Riu Republica in Punta Cana . This adults only beachfront property is home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean and offers RIU-topia amenities for Sunwing guests like unlimited reservation-free dining, in-room liquor dispensers, free Wi-Fi and more.

Travellers can take their vacation budget even further at Riu Reggae . This top-rated adults only resort in Montego Bay features three sparkling infinity pools overlooking the ocean with plenty of non-motorized water sports like kayaking and windsurfing. In addition to RIU-topia amenities, guests can also enjoy access to Riu Montego Bay next door.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*All claims are subject to a $50 per person administration fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

**Private round-trip transfers are only available for bookings to top-rated luxury resorts.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine****, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

****Service may be unavailable on select flights.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76447fbe-1ca5-48cf-a6f9-cb2b332ed93a

Sunwing celebrates Back to Pool time with savings on select tropical getaways Sunwing is offering savings of up to 30% at select adults only resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America with their Back to Pool Sale.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.