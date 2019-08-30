UN representative suggests rural improvements

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 30 - UN Resident Coordinator in Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, said Friday in Luanda, it is essential to improve the supply of goods and services in rural areas, to reduce the exit of the inhabitants of rural areas to the main cities of the country. ,

Pier Paolo Balladelli, who was speaking to journalists at the end of a meeting with the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, stressed that this movement of people is creating a complex situation in cities and families in rural areas.

The Italian diplomat at the service of the UN suggested a greater focus on economic development, particularly in the agricultural sector, to settle these populations in rural areas.

“We have to improve the capacity of rural services, but also to boost economic development in the agricultural sector,” he said.

The UN resident coordinator said that at the center of the meeting with the minister of state was the search for joint solutions (Angolan Government and UN), in view of the 2020-2030 agenda on sustainable development.

According to Pier Paolo Balladelli, sustainable development in Angola involves coordinating aspects related to education, health, social protection, gender, poverty alleviation, hunger eradication and water supply.

In the context of permanent contacts with the Angolan Government, the UN resident coordinator also met last Tuesday in Luanda with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

