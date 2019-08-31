Issued by Church of Scientology International

Igniting a Spark in the Children of the Solomon Islands

Empowering young men and women, many of whom never knew they had the right to education or the freedom to pursue their dreams.

Human rights education empowered a group of young men and women as they learned of the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One look at the faces of the children attending the Youth for Human Rights seminar at a primary school in the village of Sahalu in the Solomon Islands showed that learning they had rights was a revelation.

“They need to know their rights,” said one of the teachers. “In some parts of the provinces, parents tell their daughters not to go to school. Just stay at home and do housework. Some girls are even sold to the loggers to marry when they are as young as 12. Some girls are told school is for boys only.” He wants to incorporate the Youth for Human Rights education program in his health lessons and make sure all students learn their rights.

Violence against women in the Solomon Islands is also widespread. According to a 2011 World Health Organization report, more than 50 percent of women in the Solomon Islands experienced sexual violence by a partner at some point in their lives.

“I didn’t even know these 30 Human Rights existed,” admitted one teacher.

Another said the lecture was “eye-opening” and vital “because the concept of 30 Human Rights is important for the wellbeing of a child.”

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is the youth component of United for Human Rights(UHR). It is a global nonprofit organization founded in 2001 with the purpose to inspire youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. UHR has now grown into a global movement with over 150 chapters and its educational materials are translated into 27 languages, bringing the message of human rights to 195 nations.

The Youth for Human Rights public service announcements and The Story of Human Rights educational film air on the Scientology Network in 17 languages and on hundreds of other television stations around the world.

Youth for Human Rights: We Are All Born Free and Equal

Although the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted 70 years ago, it meant little to the youth in this village in the Solomon Islands until now.

They now see it is up to them to demand their own rights and the rights of others

