Animal Wellness Applauds Rep. Ted Yoho, and Florida Members of Congress for Working to Protect Iconic American Horses

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96. The measure, led by U.S. Reps. Ted Yoho (R-FL), and Kurt Schrader (D-OR), co-chairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus received tremendous bipartisan support. Reps. Al Lawson, Michael Waltz, Stephanie Murphy, Bill Posey, Darren Soto, Val Demings, Gus Bilirakis, Charlie Crist, Kathy Castor, Vern Buchanan, Brian Mast, Francis Rooney, Alcee Hastings, Lois Frankel, Ted Deutch, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Frederica Wilson, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell all voted in support of the measure. Rep. Matt Gaetz abstained from the vote.

Reps. Neal Dunn, John Rutherford, Dan Webster, Ross Spano, and Greg Steube voted against the measure, siding with animal abusers.

The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades. The “Big Lick” animal cruelty will be exhibited for the next 2 days at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Neither U.S. Senators Marco Rubio nor Rick Scott are cosponsors of the Senate companion bill, S. 1007, led by the senior U.S. Senator from Idaho, Republican Mike Crapo, that mirrors the House passed legislation and currently has 43 cosponsors in the Upper Chamber, but Rubio was a cosponsor of the bill in the 113th Congress.

“This abhorrent horse abuse has no place in our country's narrative, and I'm glad the U.S. Representatives in my home state voted overwhelmingly to put an end to it,” said Holly Gann director of federal affairs at Animal Wellness Action.

“The amount of suffering endured by these gentle creatures for nothing more than a prize is barbaric, inhumane, and the time has come to end it once and for all,” said Laurie Hood, Florida state director at Animal Wellness Action.

“As a veterinarian and lover of animals, it is time we end the inhumane practice of horse soring,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL-03). “I want to thank House Leadership for bringing the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act up for a vote today and my colleague and fellow veterinarian Rep. Kurt Schrader for championing this bill with me over the years. The walking horse industry had plenty of time to self-police and change their ways, but they decided to press on. They have failed to take advantage of this opportunity and now it is time for horse soring to end.”

“Animals should be treated in a humane manner and I’m pleased to support this important legislation that will better protect horses from abuse,” said Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL-08).

“The practice of horse “soring” is nothing less than animal torture,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), co-chair of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus. “We need to end this inhumane practice by making clear that anyone who abuses horses in this manner will be prosecuted.”

“Horse soring is a cruel practice that should be done away with,” said Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL-13). “I’m proud to co-sponsor the PAST Act, bipartisan legislation that protects these majestic animals from such an inhumane, outdated procedure.”

“Horses are beautiful animals which have sadly become victims of this cruelty, which inflicts pain on their feet to win prizes,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL-06). “It needs to stop, and Congress needs to act. I’m glad to support Rep. Yoho and his legislation to end horse this horrifying practice once and for all.”

The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It’s supported Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and Florida Veterinary Medical Association.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that's why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don't. We believe helping animals helps us all.





