Animal Wellness Applauds California Delegation for Working to Protect Iconic American Horses

Priscilla Presley, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Holly Gann, and Marty Irby on Capitol Hill Discussing the PAST Act

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed The Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96. Of those supporting the bill, 57 were U.S. Representatives from California – which is 89% of the entire state’s delegation. Rep. Tom McClintock abstained from the vote, and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with Reps. Doug LaMalfa, Duncan Hunter, and Devin Nunes voted against the measure, siding with abusers.

The PAST Act would strengthen the Horse Protection Act to end the torturous, painful practice of soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs. Soring methods include applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil and kerosene, and by inserting sharp painful objects into the hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick”. Tomorrow night, the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee is set to crown it’s “Big Lick” World Grand Champion.

“We applaud the Members from California that supported the PAST Act for their key role in helping end the practice of soring that has marred the show horse world for six decades. The PAST Act’s overwhelming support sends a strong signal to the U.S. Senate that it should saddle up and swiftly move this legislation to a vote.” – Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and a past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association

"Timing is ripe, and the majority of Americans want to see Congress work to protect these iconic American horses upon whose backs our country was built upon. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should swiftly schedule a vote on the PAST Act, and execute the will of the American people, and I call on him to do so!" – Priscilla Presley, Animal Wellness Advocate based in Beverly Hills

“We need to stand up for animals who cannot stand up for themselves and end horse soring for good. It is a cruel practice that should have been outlawed decades ago. As a proud cosponsor of the PAST Act, I am pleased to see Congress finally taking action to end this abuse.” – Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA)

“The PAST Act amends the Horse Protection Act of 1970 to end the abusive practice known as horse soring. Soring involves intentionally injuring horses’ hooves and legs to exaggerate the leg motion for horse show competitions. Even though it has been illegal for more than 50 years, it is still widely practiced. The bill will strengthen current regulations by improving U.S. Department of Agriculture enforcement, increasing civil and criminal penalties, and banning incentives to sore horses. I will stand up for animal welfare and support legislation to stop inhumane treatment. Harming horses and other animals is inconsistent with our Orange County values.” – Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA-45)

“Horse soring, though an outdated and horrific practice, continues across our country. I cosponsored the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act because it’s past time to protect horses and stop this cruel practice.” - Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA-52)

“Horse soring is a cruel and inhumane practice that Congress must stop now. Even though this practice has been illegal for over 50 years, it’s still widely done. That is why Congress needs to pass H.R. 693, which will improve USDA enforcement and strengthen penalties for violating the law.” – Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA-13)

“I am committed to protecting animals from being subjected to cruelty or inhumane treatment. Horse soring is an unnecessary and abusive procedure, and I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the PAST Act along with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.” – Rep. T.J. Cox (D-CA-21)

“Though horse soring was outlawed long ago, this inhumane practice is still occurring to this day. This legislation will strengthen regulations and increase penalties for offenders, so we can finally put an end to this senseless abuse.” –Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-CA-09)

“Horse soring is cruel, painful and unnecessary—we’re working to end this harmful and dated practice, and we’re doing it in a bipartisan way. I’m glad to stand alongside my colleagues to pass the PAST Act and put a stop to abusive horse soring.” – Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24)

Despite the House victory of H.R.693, concerted efforts must continue. The measure has been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers. The next hurdle is the U.S. Senate. The Senate companion bill, S.1007, already has an impressive 43 cosponsors. Early Senate supporters of the bill include both California U.S. Senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris.

“I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the PAST act. Soring, the infliction of pain on the legs and hooves of horses to create an exaggerated, artificial show gait, is a cruel and inhumane practice. I’m hopeful this bill will close the remaining loopholes to end this once and for all.” – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

The PAST Act is supported by the American Quarter Horse Association, Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and California Veterinary Medical Association.

The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

