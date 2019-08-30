Leading Industry, Academic Experts Appointed to Space Dynamics Lab Board

/EIN News/ -- North Logan, Utah, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah State University's Space Dynamics Laboratory announced today that it has named Lisa Berreau, Lesa Roe, and Kathryn Tobey to its Board of Trustees.

"The unique experiences and insight Lisa, Lesa, and Kathryn provide will strengthen SDL's role to the government as we work to develop solutions that enable the protection of our nation and support NASA," said H. Scott Hinton, president of SDL. "Throughout their careers, these three executives have exemplified leadership, drive, and integrity which has factored into their many successes within the aerospace industry, government, and higher education. They have consistently demonstrated the values that are at the foundation of SDL's culture."



A renowned scientist, Berreau is the interim vice president for research at Utah State University. She joined the faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at USU in 1998. As an assistant professor, Berreau was the recipient of a National Science Foundation CAREER Award and Herman Frasch Foundation Award. She was promoted to associate professor with tenure in 2004, and to the rank of professor in 2011. Berreau is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and was recently named an American Chemical Society fellow. She has served as associate dean, executive associate dean, and interim dean for USU's College of Science.



Roe is chancellor of the University of North Texas System where she leads strategy, execution, and operations across three independent universities with a combined enrollment of 44,000 students and a Carnegie Tier 1 Research university. Before her current role as chancellor, Roe was the acting deputy administrator and deputy associate administrator for NASA, leading the $19.6 billion federal agency. She has served as the director of NASA's Langley Research Center, and the research program manager for the International Space Station.



Tobey is a recognized leader in the national security space industry and is currently a scholar in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder. She is responsible for course and certificate development and teaching for the graduate department of the Engineering Management Program within the College of Engineering and Applied Science. Tobey was vice president and general manager of Special Programs at Lockheed Martin Space. While there, she was responsible for a broad portfolio of advanced programs and development contracts focused on delivering high-performance systems and innovative concepts for critical national security space applications.



Headquartered in North Logan, UT, SDL has offices in Albuquerque, NM; Bedford, MA; Dayton, OH; Huntsville, AL; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Washington, D.C. As one of 14 University Affiliated Research Centers, SDL serves as a trusted advisor of the U.S. government and a strategic Department of Defense research center. For more information, visit www.sdl.usu.edu.

