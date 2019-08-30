Insect Growth Regulators Markets, 2027 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insect Growth Regulators Market is poised to grow strongly during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include efficacy of insect growth regulators as grain protectants against two stored-product pests in wheat and maize, stringent laws for insect growth regulators is very less and growing off-patent crop protection chemicals market.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Scope

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Efficacy of Insect Growth Regulators as Grain Protectants Against Two Stored-Product Pests in Wheat & Maize

3.1.2 Stringent Laws for Insect Growth Regulators is Very Less

3.1.3 Growing Off-Patent Crop Protection Chemicals Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Type

4.1 Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

4.2 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

4.3 Ecdysone Agonists

4.4 Ecdysone Antagonists

4.5 Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics



5 Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Form

5.1 Aerosol

5.2 Bait

5.3 Liquid



6 Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Application

6.1 Agricultural Applications

6.2 Commercial Pest Control

6.3 Livestock Pest

6.4 Residential

6.5 Other Applications



7 Insect Growth Regulators Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Bayer Cropscience AG

9.2 The DOW Chemical Company

9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

9.4 Syngenta AG

9.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Makhteshim-Agan)

9.6 Nufarm Limited

9.7 Platform Specialty Products Corporation

9.8 Central Garden & Pets Co.

9.9 Valent U.S.A Corporation LLC

9.10 Russell IPM Ltd.

9.11 Central Life Sciences

9.12 OHP Inc.

9.13 HELM AGRO U.S. Inc.

9.14 McLaughlin Gormley King Company

9.15 Control Solutions Inc.



