Worldwide PC Game Hardware Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.



Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch

Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs

Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

United States



Canada

Latin America

Scandinavia

United Kingdom



Italy

Benelux

Germany/CE

Spain/Iberia

France

Russia/CIS

Eastern Europe

Other Europe

MENA

Oceania

China

Japan

SE Asia

Other Asia

