Worldwide PC Game Hardware Forecasts, 2019 to 2024
This Excel spreadsheet report provides 5-year PC Game Hardware Forecast.
Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:
- Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
- Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs
- Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs
Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Scandinavia
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Benelux
- Germany/CE
- Spain/Iberia
- France
- Russia/CIS
- Eastern Europe
- Other Europe
- MENA
- Oceania
- China
- Japan
- SE Asia
- Other Asia
