Bending Machines Markets, 2026 Outlook

The bending machines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Bending of metal is one of the most important aspects of metalworking process and has been a part of metal processing from a very long time. With time, metal bending processes witnessed a rapid evolution from traditional mechanical bending to modern and accurate CNC bending machines.



However, the significance of bending machines kept growing and now the process has become of the most important process in metal forming across several end-use industries including automotive, industrial manufacturing and power sector among others. Consistent growth in the aforementioned industries has certainly encouraged the demand for a new and improved version of bending machines.



Metal fabrication involves forming and shaping different metallic products such as plates, sheets, tubes, pipes, wires, bars, angles, and beams. Each entity has different mechanical properties such as strength, rigidness, toughness, etc. For different input product, a separate dedicated bending machine is required.



These machines are becoming more sophisticated and accurate in terms of operation and output. All these factors are together are driving the overall bending machines market and expected to continue the trend throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Bending machines is quite a mature and fragmented market in terms of vendors and companies. Big international vendors face direct competition from local and small vendors, thus reducing their profit margins. Consequently, well-organized distribution network and wide geographical presence are two of the several major business aspects keenly observed by the companies.



Major Analysis



Latest trends in bending machines market and growth prospects for leading bending machine vendors and companies

The growth of industrial manufacturing, processing, power generation, and oil & gas sector and its positive effect on demand for bending machines

How evolution from mechanical machines to electric machines helped metal processing equipment and machines to achieve a high degree of accuracy and precision

Introduction of CNC in metal processing machines and its role in the development of bending machines

Most promising current and upcoming geographical regions/countries for the bending machine's market

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Bending Machines Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Bending Machines Market, by Input Product

2.3. Global Bending Machines Market, by Machine Type

2.4. Global Bending Machines Market, by Mode of Control

2.5. Global Bending Machines Market, by End-use Industry

2.6. Global Bending Machines Market, by Geography



3. Global Bending Machines Market Analysis

3.1. Global Bending Machines Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape



4. Global Bending Machines Market Value, by Input Product, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Plates & Sheets

4.3. Pipes & Tubes

4.4. Wires & Bars

4.5. Angles & Beams



5. Global Bending Machines Market Value, by Machine Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Mechanical

5.3. Hydraulic

5.4. Pneumatic

5.5. Electrical



6. Global Bending Machines Market Value, by Mode of Control, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Conventional

6.3. CNC



7. Global Bending Machines Market Value, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Manufacturing & Processing

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Building & Construction

7.5. Power Generation

7.6. Oil & Gas

7.7. Others



8. North America Bending Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Europe Bending Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Asia-Pacific Bending Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



11. Rest of World (RoW) Bending Machines Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. AMOB

12.2. Baileigh Industrial Inc.

12.3. Chiao Sheng Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.4. Chiyoda Kogyo Co. Ltd.

12.5. Electropneumatics & Hydraulic Private Limited

12.6. Pines Engineering & H&H Tooling

12.7. Promau S.r.l.

12.8. Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.9. SOCO Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.10. SweBen

12.11. Sharpe Products

12.12. Thorson Industries



