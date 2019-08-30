THE BEVY HOTEL OPENS AS BOERNE’S FIRST AND ONLY FULL-SERVICE HOTEL

The newly-built Bevy Hotel is a full-service boutique hotel and conference center that captures the essence of the Texas Hill Country.

Boerne, TX, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Bevy Hotel, a 5-story, 120-room full-service, state-of-the-art hotel and conference center is the latest addition to the DoubleTree family, one of Hilton’s 15 market-leading brands. The Bevy is located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, just minutes from Downtown Boerne’s charming Hill Country Mile. It is also close to some of the state’s best wineries, state parks, and less than 15 miles from the city of San Antonio.

The modern hotel features guest rooms and suites with Texas-style décor, fixtures, and finishes that are entirely American-made. Furthermore, the mill work throughout the hotel from the ceilings to the furniture and bars is handmade locally and installed by local craftsmen.

The hotel is a “collection of unique and curious things” that embodies a “Bevy” – a virtual cornucopia of all things people come to the Texas Hill Country for, including incredibly diverse food, artisan beverages, authentic regional finishes, and true Texas Hospitality.

Additional hotel features include:

DINING

Dine, drink and shop at The Bevy, where it’s easy to enjoy a delicious meal without leaving the hotel. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner at The Bevy Provisions Company, the culinary center for Texas Hill Country tastes, flavors, and incredible interpretations of traditional and local cuisine.

The Bevy has also partnered with Hill Country favorites to provide patrons with the very best diverse, regional experience:

Wander’n Calf Espresso Bar and Bakery (Comfort, TX)

Clear River Ice Cream (Fredericksburg, TX)

Blackboard BBQ (Sisterdale, TX)

Bending Branch Winery (Comfort, TX)

Treaty Oaks Distillery (Dripping Springs, TX)

Southside Craft Soda (San Antonio, TX)

Winding Road Provisions Honey (Cibolo, TX)



MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Thanks to its 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, The Bevy is the perfect venue for weddings, business meetings, and other gatherings. Its meeting facilities feature state-of-the-art sound, internet, and audio-visual technology.

More so, The Bevy is the only International Association of Conference Centers (IACC)-certified member in South Central Texas. As an exclusive IACC member, The Bevy Hotel represents the most innovative, forward-thinking, and results-driven meeting spaces in the country.

The Bevy Hotel is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 5,000 Honors Points for a minimum 3-night stay for bookings through December 8, 2019, when booking directly with Hilton.

The Bevy Hotel is located at 101 Herff Road, Boerne, Texas 78006.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit thebevyhotel.com or call (830) 816-5606. The property is managed by Phoenix Hospitality Boerne, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company (“Hotel Manager”) on behalf of Boerne Hotel, Ltd., a Texas limited partnership (“Owner”).

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 540 upscale hotels with more than 127,000 rooms across six continents. DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on paying attention to the little details that have a big impact, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie, to serving the communities around them. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels offer contemporary accommodations and full-service facilities, including restaurants and lounges, room service, health clubs, business centers, and meeting and banquet spaces. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. To make reservations, travelers may visit doubletree.com. Connect with DoubleTree by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Learn about the latest brand news at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 15 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 82 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Phoenix Hospitality Group (PHG)

PHG has successfully operated or managed more than 30 hotel properties and developed and/or renovated 20 branded and independent hotels over its 30-year history. The company brings together a seasoned, closely-knit group of hospitality professionals with extensive expertise in all the key areas of hotel development, finance, operations, and marketing. PHG’s hands-on artisan approach to hospitality management provides a system of checks and balances that consistently achieves premium performance and maximizes product quality, guest satisfaction and returns to its owners and investors. www.Phoenixhospitalitygroup.com.

Tori Bellos Boerne Convention and Visitors Bureau 830.249.7277 tori@visitboerne.org



