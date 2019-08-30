BluePearl Experts to Speak at the 25th International Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Symposium

Field leaders from BluePearl will present on topics related to veterinary suicide, mentorship, and ER training.

/EIN News/ --

Washington, DC, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Four BluePearl Associates have been invited to speak at the International Veterinary and Emergency and Critical Care Symposium (IVECCS) being held September 6-10 in Washington D.C. Led by industry leaders from BluePearl, these lectures will be on the key issues of veterinary suicide, cross-generational mentorship, and emergency room training options for new graduates.

IVECCS is built to fit the needs of all who encounter emergency and critically ill or injured small or large animals. In addition to clinical lectures, IVECCS offers lectures on professional wellness. These lectures are designed to provide attendees with tools needed to recognize and manage work-related stress and strategies to help create healthy cultures in the workplace.

“IVECCS has consistently received excellent feedback from attendees on the quality and relevancy of the scientific program,” said VECCS CEO, PJ Andrus. “This is due to the hard work and commitment of our Program Committee, speakers, and the many collaborating organizations that contribute to the success of this event. We are grateful for their support to continually delivering high quality continuing education to the veterinary emergency and critical care community.”

On Friday, September 6, Lori C. Harbert, LCSW Program Manager, Veterinary Social Work, BluePearl, and Amy Newfield, Program Manager, Training, BluePearl, will present on veterinary suicide and the impact of suicide on all of the veterinary professionals in the hospital setting. Andrea Monnig, DVM, DACVECC, Director of Clinical Development, will present separately that day on mentorship for millennials, specifically understanding generational differences and strategies for developing meaningful relationships.

Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Clinical Programs Manager, BluePearl, will present Saturday, September 7, on ER training options for new graduates—with a spotlight on BluePearl’s novel EmERge program. EmERge is designed to help veterinarians get the training and confidence they need to succeed in a fast-paced emergency room. It’s also aimed at developing more ER clinicians, both for BluePearl and the veterinary profession as a whole. The program is open to recent veterinary school graduates and doctors who have worked in general practice or other veterinary fields and want to move into emergency medicine.

"It is a huge honor for us to speak at such a well-known, international conference,” remarked Dr. Bacek. “By attending one of these in-depth presentations, attendees can gain valuable information on what resources are available to them, what their options are, and how they can be the best at what they do. I’m excited for the opportunity to both educate and enlighten those graduates seeking advanced training, as well as join in on the larger conversation, which is how we as an industry will supply the next generation of ER vets.”

About VECCS

VECCS is a 501(c)3 membership organization representing more than 5,500 Doctors of Veterinary Medicine, veterinary technicians, veterinary students, veterinary practice managers, and other individuals engaged in the practice of, or who have special interest in, the field of veterinary emergency and critical care. VECCS aims to promote the advancement of knowledge and high standards of practice in veterinary emergency medicine and critical patient care. Learn more or become a VECCS member at veccs.org

About BluePearl

BluePearl is a national provider of emergency and specialty veterinary services such as cardiology, neurology and oncology. BluePearl has 76 hospitals in 24 states across the country that combine advanced veterinary medicine with compassion and respect for patients and their families. BluePearl’s clinicians use innovative procedures, high-tech equipment and the latest treatment methods to provide remarkable care for pets. Learn more at https://bluepearlvet.com/.

Laura Fourniotis BluePearl 813-327-6937 Laura.Fourniotis@bluepearlvet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.