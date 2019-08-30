Futu Launches “Money Plus” Fund Platform to Expand into Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 26, Futu Holdings Limited (“FHL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FHL), a leading tech-driven online brokerage platform in China, announced Futu Securities (“Futu”) has launched a new online wealth management service called “Money Plus.”



Leveraging Futu’s advanced technology infrastructure, Money Plus provides a one-stop asset allocation platform for clients who want to manage their discretionary stock trading and wealth management all in one place. Besides the money market funds offered to Hong Kong clients starting this May, Futu recently started providing fixed income and equity funds on Money Plus as well, which cater to different investment targets and risk preferences. Money Plus offers clients an effective way to diversify their positions. When clients observe a good trading opportunity, they can switch the funds back to their stock trading accounts.

Mr. Robin Li Xu, Vice President of FHL, commented, “Since our inception, the core focus and key competitive advantage has always been the ability to leverage user insights to rapidly upgrade product and service offerings. The launch of Money Plus marks a significant milestone for us as we officially enter the wealth management business. We believe that Money Plus provides more diverse options to better fulfill the investment needs of our users. We will continue to expand our wealth management products and services in order to deliver premium, efficient, one-stop overseas asset allocation solutions for our clients.”

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FHL) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. The Company enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. The Company has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

