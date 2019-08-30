Burnham Benefits Introduces New Vice President, Jaime Medrano

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits is pleased to welcome Jaime Medrano to the Burnham team as a Vice President based in Burnham’s Los Angeles office, effective August 19, 2019.



As a strong leader with a solutions-driven approach to problem-solving, Jaime will be instrumental in Burnham’s growth. Jaime has a proven track record for building profound relationships with clients, as well as understanding their challenges and needs. With 15 years of industry experience, Jaime has the professional insight to educate clients on industry trends and deliver consistent, high-quality results.

Jaime is excited to expand and elevate both his and Burnham’s reputation for excellence with clients, carriers and internal partners. His confidence and marketplace knowledge will be key in leading clients on a path for success.

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp, a designation reserved for companies who reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/.



Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO

949.252.4580

allison@burnhambenefits.com

License # OD86695

