Genocea to Present at September Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present at two leading healthcare conferences in September:



Robert W. Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Genocea will participate in a conference fireside chat to provide background on the company and an update on its scientific progress, followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, September 5 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time at the InterContinental New York Barclay.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Healthcare Conference 2019

Genocea will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, September 10 from 3:25 - 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace hotel (Holmes II, 4th Floor).

Live webcasts of both presentations can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com . Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the conferences.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify immunotherapy targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude so-called “inhibitory” antigens that appear to exert an immunosuppressive effect on the patient. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

617-715-6687

jennifer.lavin@genocea.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.