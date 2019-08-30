First lady reinforces maritime coast protection commitment

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 30 - The first lady of the Republic of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, reinforced Wednesday (28), in Yokohama (Japan), her commitment to defend the protection of the African sea coast, avoiding the harmful impact of plastics on the pollution of water and air, which affects the health of citizens, especially women and children.,

Ana Dias Lourenço was speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference for Africa's Development (TICAD7), as part of the campaign entitled “Banning plastics for a pollution-free Africa”.

The First Lady also acknowledged the importance of the engagement of Heads of State and Government in establishing public policies and laws to turn plastic waste into employment opportunities and poverty reduction on the cradle continent.

Under the motto “Plastic pollution Solutions for development in Africa”, the meeting that brought together international organizations and representatives of the Japanese private sector was chaired by the African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Josefa Sacko.

Also present at the meeting was the United Nations Environment Program Regional Director for Africa, Juliette Biao Koudenoukpo, the Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) International Center for Environmental Technology, Keith Alverson and representative of the first Lady from Kenya.

The campaign "Banning plastics for a pollution-free Africa" is an African Union initiative aimed at drawing attention to the problem of plastic pollution, which reached alarming levels was launched last February in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), on the sidelines of the 32nd General Assembly of the African Union.

At this meeting, the first African ladies pledged to advocate a ban on plastic on the African continent.

Also on Thursday, Ana Dias Lourenço, ambassador of the campaign “Ban plastics for a pollution-free Africa” for Southern Africa, also participated in a roundtable discussion on the importance of the role of first ladies in societies, chaired by the wife of the Prime Minister of Japan, Akie Abe.

