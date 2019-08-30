GBT’s AI “Smart Agent”- Phase I Completed “The Agent” Officially Released

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, today announced that GBT Technologies, S.A. a Costa Rican company (“GBT CR”), has completed its phase I Avant! Artificial Intelligence “Expert Agent”, and has released it for public use as beta version.



The GBT “Information Agent” is a branch capability of GBT’s Avant! AI and one of its many possible applications in a wide variety of use cases. In this public release “proof of concept”, it performs as an expert Agent for GBT’s own web site ( https://goph.io/ ), providing information about GBT Technologies. This is done as a proof of concept only and not for commercial purposes as the Agent's development is ongoing by GBT Costa Rica.

In the same way, the Avant! “Expert Agent” can become a knowledge center for any given database; for example, medicine, law, engineering, IoT, customer support and more. The Agent is now officially released on: avant-ai.net , as a beta version for public uses.

"This is one of our major milestone and achievement for GBT CR,” provided Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "Avant! can be used as an Expert Agent in a wide variety of domains, including such fields as medicine, law, finance, education, customer support and virtually any knowledge base. The system learns the subject by scanning information from documentation like books, research papers, etc. In addition, the system learns from the Internet and can be trained by humans. All these informational resources are used within the Avant! AI platform Expert Agent so that it can understand questions, analyze information and provide conclusions.

Today we released an “Information Agent” that is working on GBT’s own web site. Visitors can ask questions about GBT and get answers. In the next upcoming releases, we plan to improve the Agent performance, accuracy and error-proof capabilities," added Douglas Davis, the Company’s CEO.

About GBT Technologies Inc .

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( https://goph.io ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact.

Contact:

Douglas Davis, CEO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com







