2019 Study on the Melexis Far Infrared Thermal Sensor MLX90640 with a Comparison Against the Heiman Sensor HTPA 32 x 32D

This report provides a detailed teardown and cost analysis of the thermopile die where the memory is directly integrated, along with the silicon lens and the packaging. Also included is a comparison between the characteristics of both versions of the thermopile sensors from the Melexis MLX90640 Sensor, as well as a comparison with the Heiman sensor HTPA 32 x 32d. The latter comparison highlights the differences in technical choices made by each company.



Far infrared thermal sensors are finding increased uses in myriad applications, from consumer to industrial. The ideal for this component type is to miniaturize it because it is more cost-competitive compared to microbolometers and it is adapted to smart home/smart building applications (presence and movement detection, high-precision non-contact temperature measurements, visual infrared thermometers, etc.) which represent a growing market. The consumer market means more quantity and the most integration in order to improve the component's dimensions and minimize cost. For example, integrating the lenses directly onto the die would allow switching to wafer-level packaging.



Based on a low-definition, thermopile/far infrared thermal sensor, the Melexis Sensor MLX90640 32 x 24 is dedicated to these markets. Cheaper than a microbolometer and easier to integrate, the thermopile offers very good performance for applications that do not require high-resolution images or a high frame rate.



The thermopile array sensor consists of only a 1cm3 camera (with lens). The system is made very compact and easy for integrators with a digital IC interface, and it includes a silicon lens for low-cost applications. The 32 x 24 array sensor uses a 100m pixel based on a thermopile technology for a very compact design.

Companies Mentioned



Heimann

Melexis

Key Topics Covered



Overview / Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Company Profile

Melexis

MLX90640 Datasheet

Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

Package Package Views, Dimensions & Marking Package Opening

Thermopile Die Die View & Dimensions Pixel & Thermocouples Delayering & main Blocs Die Process Sensor Die Cross-Section Sensor Die Process Characteristic



Physical Comparison with Heimann Sensor



Sensor Manufacturing Process

Global Overview

ROIC Front-End Process & Wafer Fabrication Unit

Thermopile Front-End Process & Wafer Fabrication Unit

Thermopile Back-End 0: Probe test & Dicing

Silicon Lens Front-End Process

Back-End: Final test

Cost Analysis

Summary of the cost analysis

Yields Explanation & Hypotheses

Thermopile die Sensor Die Front-End Cost Sensor Die Probe Test, Thinning & Dici Sensor Die Wafer Cost Sensor Die Cost

Silicon Lens Front-End Cost & Wafer Cost & Die Cos

Component Back-end: Packaging Cost Back-end: Final Test Cost



Selling Price



Feedbacks

