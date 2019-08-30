Blue Hat CEO to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

/EIN News/ -- XIAMEN, China, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”), a Chinese producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games and toys, today announces the Company’s CEO Mr. Xiaodong Chen will ring the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30 a.m. EDT, Aug. 30, 2019, signifying the start of today’s trade. Joining Mr. Chen for the Market Bell Ceremony are the Company’s executives, employees and directors.



A live stream of the ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live .

“We are honored and excited to participate in the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq,” said Mr. Xiaodong Chen. “Our initial public offering completed in July 2019 represents a new start of our company, and we look forward to enhancing our user experience by launching innovative new products with our proprietary AR technology in the future.”

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat”) (NASDAQ: BHAT) is a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. Its interactive entertainment platform brings unique user experience by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.bluehatgroup.net .

Media Contact:

Xiaoyun Zhang (张小云)

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.