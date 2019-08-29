SugarBud Announces Filing of Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2019
/EIN News/ -- TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (“SugarBud”) is pleased to announce the filing of its Q2 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (“Financial Statements”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). SugarBud’s Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SugarBud’s website at www.sugarbud.ca.
About SugarBud
SugarBud is an Alberta-based publicly traded cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.
For further information regarding this news release, please contact:
John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
Email: johnk@sugarbud.ca
Daniel Wilson
Interim Chief Financial Officer
SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (403) 874-9862
Email: danw@sugarbud.ca
Investor Relations Contact
Gary Perkins, President
Tekkfund Capital Corp.
Tel: (416) 882-0020
Email: garyperkins@rogers.com
Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/
Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4
Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
