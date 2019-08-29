Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WageWorks, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Genesee & Wyoming on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE), Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), and Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE: GWR). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE)

Buyer: HealthEquity, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 27, 2019 and valued at $2 billion, WageWorks shareholders will receive $51.35 per share of WageWorks common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether WageWorks and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the WageWorks investigation go to: https://bespc.com/wage/ .

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR)

Buyer: Platinum Equity

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 9, 2019 and valued at $1.9 billion, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 in cash for each share of Wesco common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Wesco investigation go to: https://bespc.com/wair/ .

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

Buyer: AXA Investment Managers

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, NorthStar shareholders will receive $1.68 plus the U.S. Dollar equivalent of €9.26 and £3.82 (projected to be $17.03) for every share of NorthStar common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether NorthStar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the NorthStar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nre/.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

Buyer: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and GIC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 1, 2019 and valued at $8.4 billion, G&W stockholders will receive $112 cash for every share of G&W common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether G&W and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the G&W investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gwr/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.