Porsche Expands New Subscription Model, ‘Porsche Passport’ To Canada      

Exclusive monthly subscription now available in Toronto

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) will now be offering on-demand access to the Porsche experience. Toronto will host Porsche Passport, which offers the entire model line-up from the German sports car maker for more flexible enjoyment than a traditional lease or purchase. The program is available in the Toronto area after a successful pilot in Atlanta, which is also expanding to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego in the US.

Porsche Passport is a monthly subscription plan that offers members unlimited swaps between models at the touch of an app. Cars are delivered and picked up by concierge anywhere a customer chooses within their service area. In Canada, all operating costs except fuel, taxes, and fees are included in a single monthly payment of $3,200 for the “Launch” membership that includes 718, Macan and Cayenne model variants and $4,200 for the “Accelerate” level that adds 911 and Panamera variants to the menu.

“Consumers enjoy the flexibility of on-demand services,” said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With a history of fostering innovation, the brand is keen to provide an exclusive experience with its sports cars via Passport through a partnership between Porsche Smart Mobility Canada, Ltd and Pfaff Porsche in Vaughan.”

The Atlanta Passport pilot that launched in late 2017 has found that the average subscription is about four months, with the most common reason for suspending membership being extended travel plans. This indicates that the month-to-month model provides the flexibility customers desire.

Passport users swap models on average 2.5 times per month. Over 55 percent of members flip their vehicles at home, close to 30 percent swap their vehicle at work, and the remaining swaps occur in other locations, such as a coffee shop or restaurant.

The IT backbone of the program will be managed by Clutch Technologies, who have been part of the pilot from the start. The expansion of Passport includes a new role for Porsche dealer-partners in all five cities, who will oversee the customer experience and the fleet, including white-glove vehicle delivery, and maintenance.

Porsche Passport details

To sign up, interested customers can download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for a membership, go to the website porschepassport.com, or call (888) 369-9904. Passport requires a one-time activation fee of $750 in Toronto, and membership approval is dependent on a background and driver profile check. Membership is on a monthly basis with no long-term commitment. Sign-up is now open for all five cities, with vehicle deliveries already available for Atlanta and shortly in the remaining locations. Once in the program, members can also use the Porsche Passport app to schedule same-day or future vehicle exchanges.

About Porsche Smart Mobility Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2017 Porsche Smart Mobility Canada, Ltd. (PSMC) is a subsidiary of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. dedicated to developing and implementing new mobility solutions in Canada. PSMC is also responsible for the delivery of Porsche Connect services such as Navigation and Infotainment, and Car Remote services within Porsche vehicles. As the Porsche experience continues to integrate with more digital offers, PSMC will have an integral role in Canada.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre will open its doors and service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb06c65-b835-4c6e-980c-2f404dbf3d9a

Public Relations Patrick Saint-Pierre 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca

Porsche Expands New Subscription Model, ‘Porsche Passport’ To Canada Toronto will host Porsche Passport, which offers the entire model line-up from the German sports car maker for more flexible enjoyment than a traditional lease or purchase.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.