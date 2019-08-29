Achillion to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families affected by complement-mediated diseases, today announced that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:50 p.m. ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com . The audio recording will be archived for 60 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral small molecule complement inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Research has shown that an overactive complement system plays a critical role in multiple disease conditions including the therapeutic areas of nephrology, hematology, ophthalmology and neurology. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on complement-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Potential indications being evaluated for its compounds include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). Each of the product candidates in the Company’s oral small molecule portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. To advance its investigational product candidates into Phase 3 clinical trials and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including healthcare professionals, patients, regulators and payors.

Investor Relations:

A. Clayton Robertson

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel. (215) 709-3078

crobertson@achillion.com

Media:

Susanne Heinzinger

Senior VP, Corporate Communications

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel. (215)709-3032

sheinzinger@achillion.com



