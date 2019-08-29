Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two September Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview of the Company’s business and host investor meetings at the following September Conferences:



Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Place: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, Mass.

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Place: Grand Hyatt, New York, New York City

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com . An archived replay of these webcasts will be available for 60 days on the Company’s website after the conferences.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use, room-temperature stable injectable and infusible drug formulations. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies are being evaluated for the subcutaneous (SC) and intramuscular (IM) delivery of highly-concentrated, non-aqueous, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, proteins, and antibodies using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ have the potential to offer distinct advantages over existing formulations of marketed and development-stage products, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. These attributes may lead to products that are easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system. Further information about Xeris can be found at www.xerispharma.com .

Investor Contact

Allison Wey

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

awey@xerispharma.com

312-736-1237



