Mountain America Credit Union and Young Money University Offer Free Financial Success Seminar at Boise State University

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union continues its partnership with Young Money Media in sponsoring Young Money University (YMU), a financial success program for college-age young adults throughout the Intermountain West. This September, YMU will be presenting at Boise State University for the first time thanks to the help and support of the Boise State Financial Wellness Program.



Todd Romer, Young Money Media founder, will offer his high-energy presentation “Do Money Differently: 5 Powerful Steps to Live A Life That Fits Your Dreams” on September 17 at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and September 18 at 9:00 a.m. The free event will be in the Spec Auditorium and is open to the public. Discounted parking for $2.25 per hour will be available in the Lincoln Garage.

“With only 16% of Americans ages 18-26 years feeling optimistic about their financial future, financial education is vital for future financial success. Mountain America hopes to make a positive impact on the financial futures of anyone who attends this event,” notes Tony Rasmussen, vice president of financial education at Mountain America. “We want to thank the Boise State Financial Wellness Program for their help bringing this program to the Boise State campus.”

“I’ve seen a high level of engagement and interest from gen Z and millennials to do money differently for the long haul. I am proud to work with Mountain America as they pursue their mission to help members and the public achieve their financial dreams,” adds Young Money Media Founder Todd Romer. “I am excited to come to Boise to share my insights on how to dream, save, spend, invest, and give money differently to help anyone pursue a life that fits their dreams."

The Young Money University Tour continues through Fall 2019 with appearances at universities in Idaho, Utah, and Arizona.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About Young Money Media

For over 17 years, Young Money Media has been serving the millennial market with print and online financial success content and curriculum. Recently launched, Young Money University is looking to reach tens of thousands more millennials from all economic backgrounds to help them save, spend, manage, invest and give money differently. For more information, visit www.toddromer.com.

About Boise State Financial Wellness

Boise State Financial Wellness is committed to fostering a campus culture of financial awareness to encouraging healthy financial decision-making behavior, helping students graduate with minimal debt and handle that debt responsibly. Teaming with the BroncoFit holistic wellness initiative, programming is designed to cultivate a safe space to explore a wide range of financial questions. Boise State Financial Wellness hosts monthly Money Matters round-tables, classroom collaboration, and one-on-one coaching.

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com



