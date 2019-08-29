Transocean Ltd. To Present At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

/EIN News/ -- STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York at 2:25 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in listen-only mode and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 47 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com .

Analyst Contacts:

Bradley Alexander

+1 713-232-7515

Lexington May

+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647



