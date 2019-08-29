Key Digital to Demonstrate Strategically Designed Systems for CEDIA 2019 Integrators

/EIN News/ --

MOUNT VERNON, NY – August 29, 2019 – With CEDIA 2019 a little more than a month away, Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, is preparing show-stopping product launches, software demos, booth tours and a raffle at Booth 3127 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. All of the favorite Key Digital product lines that integrators know and love will be on display as well as an exhibit of the new and exciting HDBaseT Presentation Solutions product family to round out the company's innovative and powerful systems offerings for residential and commercial AV.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm for our new HDBaseT Presentation Solutions, and we can’t wait to share that excitement with the attendees of CEDIA 2019. Key Digital has always been the trusted brand that integrators and installers turn to, and we love showing off our leading-edge technology to the worldwide companies flocking to this wonderful trade show. Make sure to stop by Booth 3127 to chat with our expert team and learn more about how Key Digital’s powerful hardware and software ecosystem is the perfect solution for every system,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital.

Visitors at CEDIA 2019 can look forward to live demonstrations of Key Digital’s innovative product lines including the KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U 4K/18G presentation switchers, the KD-X2x1WDTx and KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH wall plate switchers, extenders, and transmitters, the KD-X40MRx and KD-X100MRx 4K/18G HDBaseT PoH receivers, the KD-CAMUSB professional PTZ web camera, the KD-IP822DEC, KD-IP822ENC, KD-IP1022DEC, and KD-IP1022ENC for 4K Enterprise AV over IP solutions, the KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X 4K/18G HDMI distribution amplifiers with L/R and optical audio de-embedded audio output, the KD-S2x1X and KD-S4x1X 4K/18G HDMI switchers with optical, PCM, L/R, and balanced/unbalanced audio and IP control, the KD-Pro2x1X and KD-Pro4x1X 4K/18G HDMI switchers with L/R and optical audio de-embed output featuring a slim profile, and the KD-FIX418A 4K/18G HDMI correction device for 18G systems.

KD-PS42 is Key Digital’s 4K/18G KD-App ready presentation switcher kit with CEC Manager™, auto switching, and audio de-embedding combined to create a user-friendly, simplified presentation solution. KD-PS42 features three HDMI and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with the HDMI and display port wall plate, KD-X2x1WDTx (sold separately). Additional integration options are also available within Key Digital’s family of presentation solutions. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X40MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 40m / 131ft away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 70m / 230ft at 1080p). Designed for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-PS42 enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar.

Building from KD-PS42, Key Digital’s step-up model KD-UPS52U adds USB connectivity for a soft-codec enabling presentation switcher with CEC Manager™. KD-UPS52U features two HDMI, 1 Display Port, one USB-C, and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with universal presentation and USB switching wall plate transmitter, KD-X4x1WUTx (sold separately). KD-UPS52U also features two USB-A and one USB-B connectors, enabling connected laptops and computers to connect with web cams, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, and more. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X100MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 100m / 328ft away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 150m / 492ft at 1080p). Designed for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-UPS52U enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar.

KD-X2x1WDTx, the HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter and presentation switcher with one HDMI and one display port input is ideal for professional video installations in conference rooms, huddle spaces, class rooms, and more. The KD-X2x1WDTx has two native Rx integration options. For point-to-point extension KD-X2x1WDTx can be received by KD-X40MRx black box HDBaseT Rx. For larger video systems requiring additional source connectivity KD-X21WDTx may be integrated with KD-PS42 to create a complete presentation switcher solution that includes the wall-plate interface, three additional HDMI inputs, audio de-embedding, CEC control of the connected monitor/projector, mirrored HDBaseT plus HDMI output, and is controllable by Key Digital’s free iOS app.

Key Digital’s KD-X4x1WUTx, an HDBaseT wall-plate transmitter, universal presentation switcher, CEC management, and soft conference enabling interface with two HDMI, one display port, and one USB-C input, as well as USB-A, USB-B, and LAN connectivity. KD-X4x1WUTx is ideal for professional video installations in conference rooms, class rooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more.

With Key Digital’s CEC Manager™ feature for KD-PS42, KD-UPS52U, and KD-X4x1WUTx connected displays can be powered on and off discreetly, volume can be controlled incrementally, and muting may be toggled all without any additional IR or RS-232 wiring. KD-PS42 and KD-UPS52U manages the intended recipient of the HDMI CEC signals via the front panel buttons or via the included KD-RMPS remote included with Key Digital’s presentation switchers.

Key Digital’s KD-X40MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2 compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth for extension of digital video signals with the latest standards in resolution, HDR, and Chroma. KD-X40MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X2x1WDTx or KD-X2x1WVTx and is included with KD-PS42. KD-X40MRx supports flexible PoH for powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integration with audio systems. 4K/UHD 18G signals are extended up to 40m / 131ft and 1080p up to 70m / 230ft via single CAT5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X40MRx extends IR and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment.

Key Digital’s KD-X100MRx is a 4K/UHD, HDCP2.2 compliant HDBaseT receiver with 18Gbps bandwidth, flexible Audio Return Channel (ARC), audio de-embedding, and USB for a complete soft-codec enabling extension receiver. KD-X100MRx is sold a la carte to natively integrate with Key Digital HDBaseT wall-plate transmitters, KD-X4x1WUTx or KD-X3x1WUTx and is included with KD-UPS52U. KD-X100MRx supports PoH powering of the wall plate transmitters, and audio de-embed output for ease of integrating the selected wall plate source with audio systems. Analog audio inputs and USB enables audio sources such as USB microphones or mixed audio signals from DSPs to be fed back to the computer host at the wall plate or Key Digital presentation switcher. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to 100m / 328ft and 1080p up to 150m / 492ft via single CAT5e/6 cable. In addition to AV signals, KD-X4x1WUTx extends IR, RS-232, and LAN for controlling remotely located equipment.

The KD-CAMUSB is Key Digital’s professional USB Camera with pan, tilt, and 10x zoom functionality ideal for use in Huddle Spaces, Conference Rooms, Board Rooms, Lecture Halls, and more. KD-CAMUSB easily works with PCs by using generic USB drivers for Windows 7, 10, Linux, and Mac OS X. Use KD-CAMUSB in systems with supported Key Digital Presentation Solutions Extenders and Switchers including KD-UPS52U, KD-X4x1WUTX, and KD-X100MRx for app-ready control and to provide a large room view or to focus in on meeting participants while using popular video conferencing software. Users may store & recall up to 10 presets for quick and easy viewing of the desired room perspectives and participants, while also adjusting to Home and Privacy settings within a single button press. KD-CAMUSB is RS-232 and VISCA controllable for integration with major control systems and camera control consoles.

Key Digital’s KD-IP822ENC and KD-IP822DEC Enterprise AV™ over IP Encoders and Decoders create expandable HDMI over IP systems that can be scaled to fit any professional video installation need. Add Encoder units to your system to integrate each video source/input and Decoder units for each video display/output. KD-IP822ENC and KD-IP822DEC may be used in combination with existing Enterprise AV over IP encoders and decoders KD-IP922ENC and KD-IP922DEC. The input / output amounts are completely flexible. Use Enterprise AV over IP in place of digital video matrix, digital video distribution system, digital video switcher, video wall controller (4 displays maximum), digital video extender, and master controller traditional product categories.

Further expanding their AV over IP product family, Key Digital is releasing their KD-IP1022ENC and KD-IP1022DEC encoder and decoder with fully independent video audio and USB routing. The system is designed to enable command and control, network operations, and emergency operation centers all of the flexible av and KVM routing those critical applications require.

KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X are two high-performance and cost effective distribution amplifiers that offer resolution support up to UHD 4K60 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth). KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X provide one HDMI input to two or four HDMI outputs, respectively. These distribution amplifiers were designed for a superior distribution system without signal degradation offering the best in quality, performance, and reliability while still remaining cost-effective. They are a perfect choice for easy set up and distribution of HDMI UHD content in digital signage applications. The Key Digital lineup of HDMI distribution amps have grown in features and slimmed down in size to what is now the reference in compact commercial HDMI Distribution amplifiers. These compact distribution amps fit perfectly into any commercial installation and can also be used in star-pattern installation with up to three connectivity layers for large distribution needs in retail and digital signage applications. Designed for professional audio video installations, KD-DA1x2X and KD-DA1x4X enables a single video source to be displayed on multiple video displays while L/R analog and TOSlink Optical audio de-embed ports provide an external audio signal of the connected source so it may be fed into amplifiers, distributed audio systems, and digital audio sound bars.

KD-S2x1X and KD-S4x1X are Key Digital’s economical and space-efficient 4K/18G HMDI switchers engineered to offer the best in quality, performance, and reliability, while providing a cost-effective HDMI switching solution. KD-S2x1X and KD-S4x1X feature push button and optical IR switching, status-monitoring LEDs, and support of HDR10, HDCP 2.2 and 4K. Designed for professional single-zone switching systems throughout the home and in theater and gaming spaces, KD-S2x1X and KD-S4x1X enable multiple video sources to connect to a single video display while L/R analog and TOSlink Optical audio de-embed ports may be used to feed audio of the selected source into amplifiers, DSPs, or sound bars.

The KD-PRO2x1X and KD-PRO4x1X 4K/18G HDMI two or four respective sources to one HDMI output/display switchers feature analog and digital audio de-embedding, auto switching, and app-ready controllability. Designed for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and theater and gaming spaces, KD-Pro2x1X and KD-Pro4x1X enables multiple video sources to connect to a single video display while analog (3.5mm & balanced/unbalanced) and digital (optical & PCM) audio de-embed ports may feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar. The latest product release features TOSlink optical audio output, which has become of recent importance thanks to simplified sound bars with only TOSlink audio input connector. Integrating KD-Pro2x1X and KD-Pro4x1X with Key Digital’s KD-Amp220 model enables an app-ready all-in-one user-friendly solution for control of video switching with sound and speech enforcement.

The KD-FIX418A is a compact HDMI correction device for 18G HDMI video signals now with audio de-embedding. Key Digital recognizes the growing need for de-embedded audio and is excited to unveil this feature update to the already versatile KD-FIX418A. The KD-FIX418A resolves common HDMI integration obstacles related to HDCP, EDID, Hot Plug Detection, bandwidth, and audio de-embedding. Units may be paired to compress and decompress 18Gbps video signals and extend via legacy 10.2Gbps cabling, or high-equalization may be applied on the HDMI input for repair of degraded incoming signals.



Key Digital will also be holding a raffle at Booth 3127 where they will be giving away $25,000 worth of products. For a chance to win all you have to do is visit the booth, get your badge scanned and spin the wheel to see how many raffle tickets you get and you are automatically entered.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

