Media Advisory: Unions to mark Labour Day by launching electoral campaign for A Fair Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff will be in Toronto to take part in the Toronto & York Region Labour Council’s annual Labour Day Parade. Yussuff will be available to media to speak about “A Fair Canada for Everyone,” the CLC’s federal election campaign, launching on Labour Day.



Ahead of this fall’s federal election, Canada’s unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities. The full campaign will launch at canadianlabour.ca on Monday, September 3.

Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President What: Labour Day Parade Where: Parade starting at Queen Street West and University Avenue When: September 2, 2019, 9:30 a.m.

To arrange an interview on or before Labour Day, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, Media Relations

613-355-1962 or cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



