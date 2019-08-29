B. Braun Interventional Systems Expands its Congenital and Structural Heart Portfolio With the EmeryGlide™ MR Conditional Guidewire From Nano4Imaging

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS), a company dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the field of congenital and structural interventional cardiology, today announced it has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Nano4imaging for their EmeryGlide™ guidewire.



The EmeryGlide MR conditional guidewire is the latest cutting-edge addition to BIS’ congenital and structural heart portfolio. “We are excited to collaborate with Nano4imaging to bring to the U.S. market this compelling product and procedural innovation to perform MRI guided interventions,” said Dave Mittl, B. Braun Interventional Systems Corporate Director of New Business Development. “Our team continues to invest its resources into being at the forefront of providing clinicians with clinically relevant innovations in the area of congenital and structural heart care.”

The EmeryGlide is an MR conditional guidewire that enables MRI guided cardiac catheterizations. Under defined conditions, the wire can be used in combination with MR compatible products for the introduction or placement of diagnostic catheters or other interventional devices. The EmeryGlide is the only MR conditional guidewire available in the United States.

“We are glad that with B. Braun Interventional Systems as a strong new partner, our EmeryGlide will find its way to the U.S. pediatric market with the ability to extend to other interventional MRI applications,” commented Christoph Manegold, CEO, Nano4imaging USA, LLC.

Real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance enables excellent soft tissue visualization and does not use ionizing radiation to perform diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterizations, a particularly important consideration in congenital heart defect patients who often need multiple procedures throughout their lifetime, including X-ray-dependent cardiac catheterization. In addition to reduced X-ray exposure for patients and clinicians, MRI enables additional and more detailed imaging, which in many cases improves diagnostics.

“Cardiac catheterization in the MRI suite has been primarily limited to diagnostic procedures due to lack of MRI compatible guidewires and other interventional equipment. The availability of the EmeryGlide guidewire in the United States, the only 510(k) cleared MR conditional guidewire, has enabled me and some of my other iCMR colleagues to advance catheters to places that were previously not possible, especially in complex congenital heart disease patients,” said Dr. Suren Reddy from UT Southwestern/Children’s Medical Center, Dallas. “This guidewire has the potential to significantly advance the field of MR guided cardiac catheterizations and interventions.”

About B. Braun Interventional Systems

B. Braun Interventional Systems offers interventional solutions designed with the patient in mind. Many of the products offered have been developed in response to the needs of physicians, technicians, and nurses. The company is committed to delivering safety, precision and convenience to interventional procedures. B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and includes B. Braun Medical Inc., Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., visit www.bisusa.org .

About Nano4imaging

Nano4Imaging GmbH develops and produces innovative guidewires and marker systems for medical instruments for the visualization and execution of minimally invasive procedures in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The company's technology helps to extend the diagnostic power MRI imaging and to develop new interventional applications in areas such as pediatric and cardiovascular diseases. Nano4Imaging GmbH was founded in 2011 and is located at the Life Science Center in Düsseldorf, Germany. Nano4Imaging has a US subsidiary, Nano4imaging USA, LLC, located in Dublin, Ohio to expand and facilitate its US operations. To learn more about Nano4Imaging, visit www.nano4imaging.com .

Contact: Allison Longenhagen

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4768

Allison.Longenhagen@bbraunusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.