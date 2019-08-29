Sunwing returns to North Bay for eighth consecutive season with new flights to Cayo Santa Maria

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for residents of North Bay and the surrounding region looking to travel to sunny Cuba this winter, Sunwing will be returning to North Bay with a new flight service to Cayo Santa Maria . Vacationers will be able to take advantage of weekly departures direct from North Bay Jack Garland Airport between December 17, 2019 and April 7, 2020.

Travellers can look forward to a quintessential Cuban beach getaway when they vacation in Cayo Santa Maria. A favourite of Canadian sun-seekers, Cayo Santa Maria is lined with pristine white-sand shores, crystal-clear turquoise waters and a wide range of resorts for all travel styles. Vacationers can explore all that Cayo Santa Maria has to offer on a Sunwing Experiences excursion, whether they want to scuba dive in the deep blue or drive a Jeep through the scenic countryside.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, welcomed the news, “We are excited to be returning to North Bay for an eighth consecutive season and offering residents new flights to explore this exciting destination this winter. Cayo Santa Maria is a favourite destination for Canadian travellers and we’re sure vacationers from the North Bay region will be eager to take advantage of this sunny retreat.”

Airport Manager for North Bay Jack Garland Airport Corporation, Jack Santerre, also commented on the news, “North Bay Jack Garland Airport (YYB) is thrilled to welcome back Sunwing Airlines for its eighth consecutive season and is pleased the airline is providing a competitive, high quality, travel option for the Cayo Santa Maria sun destination for the North Bay regional market.”

Families that choose to experience Cayo Santa Maria this winter may choose to stay at the Starfish Cayo Santa Maria , which features spacious accommodations together with complimentary baby, kids and teen clubs. Another great choice for travellers with tots is Memories Paraiso , a resort surrounded by lush foliage offering special rates for children, a supervised kids club and a kids pool. Couples looking for a sophisticated getaway may prefer the award-winning Royalton Cayo Santa Maria , an adults only oasis situated on a white-sand beach featuring varied dining and elegant rooms.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy a host of benefits when they book their tropical getaway before September 6th for travel between December 18th, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. The tour operator is offering the ultimate package deal including complimentary Price Drop Guarantee with up to $600 cash back per couple*, reduced deposits of $50 per person, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed** and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

** An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine****, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

****Service may be unavailable on select flights

