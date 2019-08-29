Burnham Benefits Ranked in Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work 2019” List

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits was ranked the second-best place to work in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Best Places To Work 2019: The Best Medium-Sized Companies To Work For” list, which was revealed on Monday, August 19th.



Burnham is a privately held, partner-owned, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting, and brokerage firm offering comprehensive client-first strategic solutions. Burnham invests in cutting-edge technology, and the tools and resources needed to provide a specialized level of service. Burnham’s commitment to healthy work-life harmony for its employees is a testament to the unique culture that Burnham continues to nurture year after year.

The Burnham team prides itself on operating differently than the average brokerage firm. The firm is highly collaborative and revels in a culture that allows each employee to blossom into the best possible version of themselves. Employees are placed in roles depending not only on their strengths but also their passions. This cultivates happy staff members which then leads to a successful, strong business.

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp, a designation reserved for companies who reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/.

Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO

949.252.4580

allison@burnhambenefits.com

License # OD86695



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.