Capitol Corridor Introduces Discounted Multi-Ride Train Ticket and Rewards Program for California Students

With students heading back to school, the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) is introducing a new multi-ride fare ticket as part of a larger rewards program called Stride On Board. The ticket offers students a 25% discount for six rides over a one-year period on the Capitol Corridor train and its dedicated connecting buses.

“Whether traveling for a holiday weekend, seasonal break, or the occasional trip to visit friends and family, students – and their parents – are always looking for convenient and economical ways to get around,” said Rebecca Saltzman, Chair of the CCJPA’s Board of Directors. “Our train provides service to dozens of schools in California, and we’re excited to introduce this money-saving ticket option along with the perks of a student-focused and eco-friendly rewards program.”

Campuses served by the 170-mile Capitol Corridor route and its network of dedicated buses include UC Davis, UC Berkeley, Santa Clara University, Chico State, Humboldt State, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and UC Santa Barbara.

Students may also join the Stride On Board community to receive valuable coupons offered through a free smart phone app developed in partnership with Chinook Book. Chinook Book coupon offers include discounts at participating eco-friendly retailers in the areas served by the Capitol Corridor, as well as on board Capitol Corridor trains in the Café Car. All students who sign up may receive a free reusable straw (while supplies last) on board the train by downloading their Stride On Board rewards through the Chinook Book app. Stride On Board program information and discounted six-ride tickets are available to students at www.capitolcorridor.org/strideonboard.

In addition to the discounted multi-ride ticket, the Capitol Corridor also offers an everyday discount of 15% for students ages 13 to 25 using Promotion Code V353 on the Capitol Corridor website. For both discounts, students will need to present a valid student ID card when riding. This discount is part of the California Everyday Discounts program available on all three Amtrak-operated routes in California – the Capitol Corridor, Amtrak San Joaquins, and Pacific Surfliner.

About the Capitol Corridor®

The Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in the Northern California megaregion – from the Sacramento capital, to the tech hub of Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With a Café Car and free wi-fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for both work and leisure travelers.

Karen Bakar

P-(510) 874-7494

M-(510) 368-6871

karenb@capitolcorridor.org



Priscilla Kalugdan

(510) 464-6992

priscillak@capitolcorrior.org

