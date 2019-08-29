Therapeutic Solutions International Inc. Reports Revenues Up 850% for Q2

/EIN News/ -- OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Therapeutics Solutions International Inc. (OTC: TSOI) today reports that its second-quarter 2019 revenues increased 850%, as compared to the same period in 2018.



These increases were due primarily to the commercialization of NanoStilbene™ following the completion of clinical program that included a pharmacokinetic trial and a pilot cancer study in advanced cancer patients using 300mg of nanoparticle pterostilbene. As previously reported , results of this clinical trial were submitted to a medical journal for peer review and ultimately for final publication. This represented four years of work to develop, patent, manufacture, test and publish the positive results of this study, which showed a substantial increase in activity of T cells and NK cells as a result of treatment with NanoStilbene.

It is known that NK cells, termed “natural killer cells,” are the first line of defense against cancer; T cells provide immunological memory that prevents cancer from coming back. Mechanistically, the authors of the study believed that an increase in immune response was the result of immune suppression in cancer-associated inflammation by NanoStilbene [1]. The active ingredient in NanoStilbene, pterostilbene, is a potent inhibitor of inflammation and this study gives clear evidence.

“We anticipate that when these results are published and made public, our sales will substantially increase,” stated Timothy Dixon, CEO and president of Therapeutics Solutions International. “NanoStilbene is a very cost-effective nutraceutical adjuvant that has now been shown clinically to be safe and effective at reducing inflammation caused by cancers and at the same time increasing the immune system's ability to fight cancer on its own by way of NK cell population increase.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTC: TSOI) is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one’s immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com .



[1] https://mynanostilbene.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com



