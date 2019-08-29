Global Appliances Rental Market Set to Exceed $8.2 Billion by the End of 2025 - Rent-A-Center, Aaron's, and CORT (a Berkshire Hathway Company) Dominate the Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Appliances Rental Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Appliances Rental Market reached USD 3,906.46 Million in 2017. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 8,219 Million by the end of 2025 by registering a CAGR of 9.87% across the globe.



The global demand for Appliances Rental is increasing on the back of rising millennial population around the globe. Further, frequent change in employment locations of the present generation is increasing the adoption rate of rental appliances.



North America is slated to account for a share of 21.10% by 2025 in the Appliances Rental market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in expats population over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Appliances Rental market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. Appliances Rental market reached USD 734.94 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,510.50 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.55% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. U.S. Appliances Rental market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.88% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



Global Appliances Rental market is segmented on the basis of appliances type into built-in & freestanding dishwashers, built-in & freestanding fridge freezers, built-in & freestanding freezers, built-in & freestanding fridges, built-in hobs, cooker hoods, built-in & freestanding automatic washing machines, built-in & freestanding microwaves, cookers, ovens and others. Among these segments, freestanding fridge freezers segment (16.36% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of Appliances Rental across the globe. Further, freestanding fridge freezers segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,499.85 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 639.14 Million in 2017. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 11.38% over the forecast period. In addition freestanding fridge freezers is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.71% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



Global Appliances Rental market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online & offline channels. Among these segments, Offline segment (76.91% share in 2017) occupied the largest market of Appliances Rental on the basis of distribution channel across the globe. Further, global online segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,963.69 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 902.16 Million in 2017. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast period.



Some of the leading companies in this market are Rent-A-Center, Aaron's Inc., CORT (a Berkshire Hathway Company), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary-Global Appliances Rental Market



5. PESTLE Analysis



6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



7. Industry Analysis

7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities



9. Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Appliances Rental Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2025F

10.2.1. By Appliances Type (%), (2017, 2025F)

10.2.1.1. Built-in Dishwashers & Freestanding Dishwashers 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.2. Built-in Fridge Freezers & Freestanding Fridge Freezers 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.3. Built-in Freezers & Freestanding Freezers 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.4. Built-in Fridges & Freestanding Fridges 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.5. Built-in Hobs & Cooker Hoods 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.6. Built-in Automatic Washing Machine & Freestanding Automatic Washing Machine 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.7. Built-in Microwaves & Freestanding Microwaves 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.8. Cookers, Ovens & Others 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel (%), (2017, 2025F)

10.2.2.1. Online & Offline 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.3. Appliances Rental Market Share (%), By Region (2017,2025F)

10.2.3.1. North America

10.2.3.2. Europe

10.2.3.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.4. Latin America

10.2.3.5. Middle East and Africa



11. North America Appliances Rental Market Outlook



12. Europe Appliances Rental Market Outlook



13. Asia-Pacific Appliances Rental Market Outlook



14. Latin America Appliances Rental Market Outlook



15. Middle East & Africa Appliances Rental Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki3rav

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.