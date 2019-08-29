Breath Analyzer Market To Reach USD 15.16 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Breath Analyzer Market Size – USD 1.95 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.8%, Breath Analyzer Industry Trends – Wearable alcohol tracker

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing strict regulations for alcohol testing during driving, increasing demand for accurate primary diagnosis for asthma and cancer, government initiatives for alcohol testing are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Breath Analyzer market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Breath Analyzer market was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.16 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 28.8 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of these products. Breath analyzer (also known as Breathalyzer) is a device used by police to determine the amount of alcohol in the system of persons suspected of being intoxicated. In the analyzer, a precise amount of the suspect’s exhaled breath is passed through a solution of potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid. The change in the colour of the solution is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the air sample, which, in turn, is directly related to the alcohol content of the blood. Driving ability is severely impaired when the alcohol concentration in the blood exceeds 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

The global market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing strict regulations for alcohol testing during driving, increasing demand for accurate primary diagnosis for asthma, cancer, government initiatives for alcohol testing. Further use of these products to monitor carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is anticipated to increase its demand during the forecast period. However sometimes breath analyzers give false results. For instance, some breath analyzers are sensitive to acetone and mistakenly register it as alcohol. Other substances can cause false positive results as well as paint fumes, mouthwash, gum, cough syrup, herbal supplements, chemical fumes. In addition to this, lack of awareness and unhygienic conditions for use and lower accuracy of the devices are major hindrance to the growth of global Breath Analyzer market during 2019-2026. Increase in availability and awareness in the emerging economies about various breath analysers is anticipated to provide stellar growth opportunities to the players involved in the global breath analyzer market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1784

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to a new study led by University of Pennsylvania clinical scholar and LDI Fellow Elinore Kaufman, the use of in-car breath analyzers has drastically reduced the number of alcohol-related vehicular deaths.

San Francisco based BACTrack created the fuel cell powered BACtrack Mobile which connects via Bluetooth and provides a veritable boatload of features, from personal tracking to national stat-gathering. The BACtrack Mobile and its accompanying app allow you to be as private or public with your BAC information as you like.

When a person drinks alcohol, it is absorbed into the bloodstream through digestive system. However, alcohol is also volatile, so some of the alcohol will move into the air sac membranes (alveoli) in the lungs when your “alcohol-soaked” blood flows through the lungs. Breath analyzers do not directly measure blood alcohol content (BAC) or concentration, which requires the analysis of a blood sample. Instead they estimate BAC indirectly by measuring the amount of alcohol in one’s breath.

Two breath analyzer technologies are prevalent. Desktop analyzers usually use infrared spectrometry, electrochemical fuel cell technology, or a combination of the two. Hand held field testing devices are usually based on electrochemical platinum fuel cell analysis and depending upon jurisdiction, may be used by officers in the field as a form of "field sobriety test" or PBT.

The breath analyzer market is anticipated to grow considerably in the established markets. In the U.S., the most common source of injuries and deaths related to alcohol is drunk-driving automobile accidents. Drunk driving fatalities account for about a third of total deaths due to traffic crashes. In France it is compulsory to have a breath analyzer in the car.

Age, Gender, Rate of Consumption, Drink Strength, Body Type, Fat/Muscle Content, Metabolism, Emotional state, Medications, Food, Diabetes, Carbonation, Alcohol intolerance are major factors which affect Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC).

Retail prices for personal breath analysers vary widely. A basic disposable or keychain model can cost less than $20

Sometimes, breath analysers can give false results. Acetone in the breath is one of the main causes for false blood alcohol concentration (BAC) results from breath analysers. Acetone exists in the breath of average people. And it can be high enough to cause false reading. Thus, it can cause conviction of innocent drivers. Hypoglycaemia is a substantial cause of acetone in the breath. And diabetics can have levels of acetone in the breath high enough to get false readings of 0.06. Also, a low carbohydrate diet can increase acetone levels.

The global breath analyser market is also analysed through different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in the report. On the basis of region, North America is the largest market in the global breath analyzer during the forecast period. It accounts for 51.2 % of the total market share owing to the rising number of drunk and drive cases. North America is anticipated to generate revenue worth USD 167 million by the end of 2019.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment due to technological advancements, increase in the demand for breath analyzers in developing countries such as India, China and rise in the number of road accidents.

On the basis of technology, fuel cell technology is the largest segment in the global breath analyzer market mainly because of its portability, accuracy.

In terms of applications, alcohol detection holds the largest share (39%) in the global breath analyzer market. On the basis of end use, law enforcement segment generated 50.2% market share in 2016 in global breath analyzers market. Breath analyzers are used by law enforcement officials to detect drug and substance abuse. They are used to detect the legitimate limit of BAC in vehicle drivers.

Medical applications is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the breath analyzer market during the forecast period due to introduction of advanced technologies to detect nitric oxide and carbon monoxide in breath.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breath-analyzer-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Breath Analyzer market on the basis of technology, application, end use and region:

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Others

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1784

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Therapeutics category by Reports And Data

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

Rosuvastatin Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rosuvastatin-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.