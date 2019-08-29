Sucseed Launches Co-Growing Greenhouse in California

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sucseed, a division of Central Business Development, has announced its co-working/co-growing greenhouse opportunities in Southern California.



Sucseed is a California-based industrial hemp incubator and accelerator. Its innovative and customizable model allows individuals and companies to lease space from “grow tables” in a cooperative greenhouse or entire greenhouse sections for larger full-term grows. This enables greater and more diverse participation in the burgeoning market for cannabis and industrial hemp by providing an alternative to highly regulated traditional investments.

Client operators can choose to be involved in their grow, or select a fully managed experience, with operations overseen and documented by the Sucseed team of professional growers, from start to finish. Sucseed will additionally help its clients process and sell their harvests, so they are supported throughout the entire process.

These greenhouses are the first of multiple incubation tools being introduced by Sucseed to meet the needs of early-stage businesses and individuals entering the industrial hemp space. As the industry's regulatory environment presents issues for entrepreneurs such as financing and legal considerations, Sucseed provides capital, legal counsel, expertise and a network of trade professionals to support its partners every step of the way.

Formed in 2019, Sucseed is a California-based industrial hemp incubator and accelerator. It is the purpose of Sucseed to provide diverse and innovative options for individuals and businesses to participate in proven growing models and turnkey infrastructure.

