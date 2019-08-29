LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Carbonite, Inc. To Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Carbonite, Inc. ("Carbonite" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:CARB) of the September 30, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all those who purchased Carbonite common stock between February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Luna v. Carbonite, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-11662 was filed on August 1, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Leo T. Sorokin.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; and (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.

On July 25, 2019, Carbonite announced that it was withdrawing the Server Backup VM Edition from the marketplace and consequently lowering its financial projections for fiscal 2019 and 2020. The same day, Carbonite’s Chief Executive Officer announced he was leaving the Company.

On this news, Carbonite's share price fell from $23.90 per share on July 25, 2019 to a closing price of $18.01 on July 26, 2019: a $5.89 or a 24.64% drop.

