SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) Articul8te Platform Enables SMEs with a Digital Data-Room and Interactive User Management Needed for Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Articul8te.com platform is the company’s latest workforce industry offering for cloud & mobility data management, streamlining all tasks, documents, projects, marketing, sales, calendars and communications with a notifications alert system. The Articul8te platform provides a web portal for publishing public information and also operates in private mode for internal or closed-circuit distribution. 

Also available are an IOS & Android app allowing both management and staff continued connectivity to perform important tasks and action items with the following utilities including:

  •  Documents Vault 
  •  Internal directory listing with level down provisioning
  •  Multi-Calendar scheduling by departments 
  •  Survey builder with Scoring analysis 
  •  Project time-line visuals and document indexing
  •  Article creation and publishing,
  •  Community Bulletins boards
  •  To-do-lists with conversion of action items and sharing
  •  Contact lead data capture and success analysis
  •  Public and Private publishing boards
  •  Social media enhanced publishing
  •  Event and Invite management 
  • Promotional and Marketing materials

The company’s recent updates to the Digital platform also now include a Secure-Vault for close-circuit management of confidential tasks, documents and messaging, an important utility for reporting and financing review analysis. Furthermore, a new multi-location Meeting Room booking system to track and navigate meeting facilities and resources which are popular today for businesses on-the-go. 

Enterprises

*Available for North America, South America, Asia & India with a localized secure host data-center for independent securitized data hosting. 

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC: SMKG) 

A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace. 

CEO Mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

1-844-843-7296

www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com 

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


