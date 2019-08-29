PARTSSOURCE PARTNERS WITH D2L

Clinical Resource Management Company Adopts Brightspace to Support Clinical Engineering Teams

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, the global leader in learning technology, today announced that PartsSource — a strategic partner for the healthcare technology management teams in hospitals— is the latest company to join the D2L family.

“We work with top health systems from across the country to support one-on-one to learning. But as we grew, we found we needed a scalable training solution that would allow us to have more frequent touchpoints with customers and give them the ability to collaborate and share ideas with other top health systems,” said Jeremy Negrey, Director of Training at PartsSource.

Founded in 2001, PartsSource delivers evidence-based decision support and workflow automation in the hospital supply chain. Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers healthcare technology management teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long-tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets.

PartsSource valued D2L’s emphasis on creating a working partnership. “Of the companies that we evaluated, D2L stood out — they have the right mix of current features and vision for the future,” said Negrey. “With D2L, we have chosen a partner to help us develop and deliver learning and collaboration opportunities for customers.”

The training capability PartsSource has gained through Brightspace will be used to help engineers and technicians make best use of the PartsSource tools and services — and create a community among clinical engineers to share best practices and create a repository of curated knowledge.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome PartsSource to our D2L family and to work with them to establish a community of engaged learners in the world of clinical engineering.” said Jeremy Auger, Chief Strategy Officer at D2L. “It’s exciting to be an integral part of a company’s growth strategy — particularly when that growth ultimately leads to improved service and outcomes for so many patients and families.”

