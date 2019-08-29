Fusion Foundation Partners with Sherpaa to Empower Easy Integration with the Fusion Protocol

/EIN News/ --

Fusion Foundation , the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced it is joining forces with IT solution provider Sherpaa to support Fusion’s partners in building applications on the Fusion blockchain.

Based out of Sarnen, Switzerland, Sherpaa is a company that focuses on delivering tailored software solutions to fit its customers’ needs. Sherpaa has been building out its blockchain programming competency over the last few years, having worked closely with numerous projects on blockchain application development. Excited by the potential of DeFi and blockchain based finance, Sherpaa naturally took an interest in Fusion’s tools for decentralized exchange, time-based transactions and interoperability.

“We want to be one of the first companies helping Fusion’s partners to grow in a new world of decentralization,” said Lorenzo Nardiello, CEO of Sherppa. “We’re excited by all the possibilities that emerge from using Fusion’s technology and are looking forward to bringing it to life.”

The partnership with Sherpaa compliments Fusion’s announcement last week that it will also be integrating with Realio, an end-to-end digitization platform. The Fusion team is focused on empowering companies and developers to easily get started using its DeFi tool kit, and therefore providing support through integrators like Sherpaa seemed like a natural fit.

“Basically we want to remove any barriers to building on Fusion’s tech, and our goal is to make our platform super accessible and approachable,” commented Fusion Founder Dejun Qian. “Sherpaa has a lot of experience building IT and blockchain products and we are flattered to have them supporting development on the Fusion architecture.”

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit https://www.fusion.o rg to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Sherpaa

Sherpaa creates solutions for its customers from tailor made IT engineering teams. Customers’ needs are answered based on the level of innovation they desire and the complexity of their project. Sherapaa boasts a growing staff of developers, testers technical chefs and project managers. After analyzing needs and establishing an agile plan and budget package for their respective client, Sherpaa moves forward to deliver completed versions of a project every over time in a sprint format. Sherpaa’s experts come from all over the world, and their immaculate know-how allows them to answer all the technical problems that one could encounter while creating a project.

