WardsAuto User Experience Conference™ Explores the Expanding Technology Universe

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WardsAuto announces the details for the 2019 WardsAuto User Experience (UX) Conference™, to be held Tuesday, October 1, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.



The event will showcase a keynote presentation on Amazon’s Alexa moving into the automotive marketplace, center stage discussions, breakout sessions on UX-focused topics, exhibits from leading technology suppliers and the annual Wards 10 Best User Experiences™ awards ceremony.

“‘User experience’ has evolved from a consumer electronics term to the hottest buzzword in automotive,” says Drew Winter, Senior Content Director at WardsAuto. “Big display screens, connectivity, voice command systems and new mobility concepts are transforming vehicles and the way we drive.

“UX now is a key product differentiator. It is the hottest topic in the automotive design community and the number of automotive user experience designers is exploding,” Winter notes.

Topics to be explored at the conference include:

HMI and Cockpit Design: Where is it Headed?

How 5G will Transform UX and Safety

The Growing Role of Occupant and Interior Sensing

Building a Better UX

The Latest UX Technologies for Upcoming Platforms

Creating a User Experience from Origin to Destination

Deep Dives on Notable HMI’s

Building Consumer Acceptance for UX Tech

“WardsAuto has a unique perspective on automotive UX design because each year we immerse ourselves in the user experience world by spending weeks testing UX, connectivity and advanced driver-assist systems for all the significant new models. Then we recognize the designers and engineers responsible for the best systems with our 10 Best UX awards,” Winter says.

The event will feature the fourth annual Wards 10 Best User Experiences™ awards ceremony, calling winning automaker UX teams to the stage to accept their honors. WardsAuto judges are currently wrapping up their evaluations for new vehicles in areas such as human-machine interface design, connectivity, infotainment, controls and advanced driver-assist technologies – in addition to overall value. The ten winning vehicles will be on display for attendees to see the advanced features, and experience for themselves.

New this year, attendees will be able to cast a live vote for their favorite winning vehicle on-display throughout the duration of the conference. The live voting will be displayed throughout the day in the ballroom to see where each vehicle is tracking. During the cocktail reception at the end of the conference, the fan favorite will be honored with a “Best in Show” trophy.

Registration for the event is now live at http://wardsauto.com/ux, which also includes the agenda and other key conference details.

About WardsAuto

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive insights and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. Its services include the premium Subscribers.WardsIntelligence.com resource and suite of customizable data reporting tools, the WardsAuto Interiors and User Experience (UX) Conferences, digital newsletters and magazines, as well as the Wards Intelligence Outlook and Focus Conferences. Subscribe to WardsAuto and attend its events by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact

Alexa Madden

Marketing & Events Manager

WardsAuto

248 799 2648

alexa.madden@informa.com

