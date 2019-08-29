TRYP Technologies, Inc. has entered into a Strategic Partnership with American Taxi in New Orleans to provide on-demand rides

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRYP Technologies, Inc., D.B.A. TRYP Rides has entered into a Strategic Partnership with American Taxi in New Orleans to provide on-demand rides. TRYP Rides competes directly with Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT) .

In the era of on-demand rideshare, Fleet companies have difficulty retaining Fleet drivers driving down profitability for Fleet owners. The TRYP platform was built with this in mind. Fleet companies can seamlessly integrate their vehicles into the Tryp platform for quick entry into the on-demand rideshare industry benefiting fleet owners and their drivers. Vincent Versher, Field Operations Director of TRYP, states “it's been amazing to have campaigned for TRYP around the country presenting our solutions to the many frustrated regulators, business owners, and residents. The partnership with American Taxi proves that technology innovations can still help save driver jobs rather trying to automate them."

American Taxi is the largest cab company in New Orleans with over 400 cabs servicing the community. American will leverage the TRYP platform to enter the on-demand rideshare market while concurrently operating as a standalone cab service. Nasser Barakat, the owner of American Taxi, states "We look forward to working alongside a platform that created a solution for taxis and ride-share drivers, while still keeping 100% of the fares in our community."

TRYP Rides is providing Drivers a better working environment by paying 100% of the ride fare to the drivers putting up to 40% more in the driver’s pocket. TRYP drivers earn 100% of the tip, cancellation and wait time fee. TRYP offers drivers an incentive stock option. Drivers pay a low monthly subscription fee to use our technology platform. Taha Abbasi, Chief Technology Officer of TRYP, states “Our vision is to serve as an inclusive driver first software provider.

Think of us as a software development team for Drivers. I truly believe we can solve real problems for the industry by working together with Drivers and Riders to build TRYP.”

TRYP Rides is providing a better Rider experience with low fares and no surge pricing. TRYP Rides will provide safety features for the rider; utilization of a onetime passcode (OTP) a 4-digit security number that matches the rider to the driver to ensure they are in the right car.Additional features include Favorite Driver, Zen Ride, and a Panic Button. In the near future we will introduce a geo targeting share your location with a person of your choice to track your location for security/personal safety. TRYP Rides currently has 72,00 users signed up.

Users earn cash back by sharing the app - Every time a person takes a ride that you shared the app with you earn $0.40 FOREVER! Download the app https://tryprides.com/.

Media Contact: Lisa Storie (702) 805-4425 lisa@tryprides.com



