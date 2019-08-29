Fountainhead Commercial Capital

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces leader in non-bank SBA lending

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2019 Best SBA Lender, and has selected Lake Mary, FL based Fountainhead Commercial Capital.

Fountainhead is a non-bank commercial real estate and SBA lender focused on funding SBA 504, SBA 7(a) and < 65% LTV (loan-to-value) commercial real estate loans. Fountainhead’s programs are geared toward small business owners and its experience is unsurpassed in the commercial real estate and SBA lending space; having funded almost 6,000 loans totaling over $23 billion.

Fountainhead provides financing from $250,000 to $20+ million, and up to 90% LTV, to small businesses in need of capital for an owner-occupied commercial real estate purchase, refinance, ground-up construction project or renovation. Fountainhead also funds non-real estate business needs such as working capital, equipment, inventory, partnership buyouts, debt consolidation, business or franchise purchases, leasehold improvements, expansions and even business startups. Fountainhead uses proprietary software to issue loan approvals for eligible transactions in as little as 2 hours, and offers industry low interest rates for borrowers with credit scores of 640+.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Fountainhead Commercial Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best business lenders. Those interested in reviewing financing options through Fountainhead, can contact the firm by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



