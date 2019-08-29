Pepper Indiana Expands Sustainable and High Performance Construction Services

Calvin Young tapped as Manager, High Performance Construction

Indiana-based Pepper Construction today announced the promotion of Calvin Young to manage the company's High Performance construction, a move that bolsters their full suite of Integrated Construction Services.

"High Performance construction goes beyond sustainability to consider how a building influences the performance of the occupants and how efficiently it operates throughout its lifecycle," said Mike McCann, President of Pepper Indiana. "We believe this is the future of construction and we are excited to have a local resource dedicated to High Performance and Sustainability who can work hand-in-hand with our company's national experts."

Calvin brings to the position more than eight years of project management experience, including four years with Pepper. During that time, he's focused primarily on interior renovation projects where Pepper has been engaged early to assist the owner and design team to create collaborative solutions. His involvement in LEED Gold and Silver-certified projects like a recent Indianapolis CBRE Group office build-out led Calvin to develop a strong interest in Sustainable and High Performance construction. Calvin's desire to find tangible solutions to reduce construction's impact on the environment and fulfill a need in the state drew his interest to the position.

In this new role, he will work closely with Susan Heinking, AIA, LEED Fellow and Pepper's Vice President of Sustainable and High Performance Construction.

"Calvin's ability to dig into the details and proactively develop solutions collaboratively with the design team and approaching each project from the owner’s perspective to achieve the best value for our clients will serve him well as he brings a new level of expertise in High Performance and Sustainable construction to our Indiana team," said Susan "I look forward to partnering with him to bring fresh, impactful ideas to the benefit of our clients."

Calvin will work closely with Pepper’s local project teams to incorporate sustainable practices and High Performance services while partnering with Heinking and the full suite of Pepper's national Integrated Construction Services resources. He holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, both from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Pepper Indiana is on the forefront of new markets and innovation, leading the industry in Sustainable and High Performance Construction as well as Lean Construction and Virtual Technologies. Ranked by ENR magazine as the 2019 Midwest Contractor of the Year and one of the top builders of sustainable projects in the nation, Pepper’s Sustainable and High Performance Construction group is part of their Integrated Construction Services team, which represents some of the most advanced thought leadership in our industry—investigating new technologies, evaluating new methodologies and integrating innovative solutions in the field. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com .

