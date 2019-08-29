Webscale a Finalist for 2019 Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce Award

Company’s Product Leadership in Digital Commerce Recognized by International SaaS Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Digital Cloud Company, is a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in the Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce category. The SaaS Awards program is now in its fourth year of celebrating organizational successes and the software innovations that fuel them.



Webscale has been recognized for its expertise in cloud automation and management, and the capabilities of its platform to make cloud services more manageable, consumable, and affordable for digital commerce merchants – regardless of the size and scale of their operations. Webscale’s SaaS platform allows online merchants to benefit from infinite scalability, 100% uptime, load balancing, fast page load times, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

“We level the playing field for digital commerce storefronts, giving them the power of the cloud and access to the same technology stack as giants like Amazon and Walmart, without the need for a huge team and multi-million dollar IT spend,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “Recognition in this award category speaks volumes about our work to both democratize the cloud, and to help e-commerce businesses transform the user experience of their customers by delivering flawless scalability, performance, and security, for less.”

“The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, with consistent attention to innovation and most importantly, customer success. The volume of entries warranting consideration of a place on the coveted shortlist was unprecedented,” said SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer, Larry Johnson.

Webscale has transformed website uptime, performance, and security for more than 1,000 e-commerce storefronts in 7 countries, including six Fortune 1000 businesses, resulting in higher revenues and conversion rates. Webscale’s customers include Unilever, P&G, Ferguson, Cineworld Group, Snake River Farms, Dolls Kill, and many others.

For more information on Webscale’s award-winning SaaS platform, visit www.webscale.com .

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for six of the Fortune 1000 businesses. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

