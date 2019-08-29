Atlantic Capital named 2019 Best Banks to Work For

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.



The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Atlantic Capital President and CEO Doug Williams said, “We are delighted to be chosen by American Banker for this prestigious award. Sustaining a culture that values the diverse contributions of our talented teammates who share a singular, noble purpose to Fuel Prosperity for our clients is our true north star. Through their individual and collective efforts, our teammates help our clients convert their dreams and aspirations to reality.”

“At Atlantic Capital, we continually assess our workplace benefits and programs to ensure a meaningful teammate experience,” remarked Chief Human Resources Officer Annette Rollins. “Being chosen by American Banker as a Best Bank to Work For is truly an honor, and we thank our Atlantic Capital teammates for all that they do each and every day.”

To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning banks, click here .

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.4 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:

Ashley C. Carson

Executive Vice President

Corporate and Community Affairs

Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.