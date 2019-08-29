Bellissima Prosecco by Christie Brinkley to be Featured on Yahoo Lifestyle & Entertainment "Gotta Have It"

/EIN News/ -- AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today that the Bellissima line of Organic Prosecco and Sparkling wines will be featured by Yahoo Lifestyle & Entertainment, on the “Gotta Have It” Direct to Consumer “DTC” platform. The feature will begin on August 30, 2019 and run for a 48hr special cycle.

The Yahoo Lifestyle & Entertainment segment “Gotta Have It” is an e-commerce video series featuring top talent and influencers showing off Special offers and Deals on select brands. The unique and premium "shoppable" video experience allows Yahoo viewers to make "On Demand Purchases" on the hottest trends and products for a limited time. “Gotta Have It” is syndicated across the Yahoo network and amplified through the Verizon Media ecosystem.

This is another step for Bellissima to further the "Direct to Consumer" initiatives started last month. Consumers today more than ever are shopping online and demand the convenience of having their favorite products delivered directly to their home.

The company would also like to congratulate and wish Christie the best of luck on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, airing September 16th, 2019 on the ABC network.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com . Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

